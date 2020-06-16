All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

3021 W ARMITAGE

3021 West Armitage Avenue · (708) 446-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3021 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 2Bed/2Ba condo for rent in unbeatable Logan Square location. Bright open living space w/ private balcony. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in common areas. Spacious bedrooms with master suite features walk-in closet and bath. In-unit washer/dryer. Comes with a storage closet, as well as a heated garage parking space. Building also features a common rooftop deck with skyline views. Situated within one block of the Boulevards, one block from the 606, and just minutes to CTA California Blue Line stop, highly-rated restaurants and bars on Armitage, and Palmer Square. Available for an immediate move-in. 15-18 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 W ARMITAGE have any available units?
3021 W ARMITAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 W ARMITAGE have?
Some of 3021 W ARMITAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 W ARMITAGE currently offering any rent specials?
3021 W ARMITAGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 W ARMITAGE pet-friendly?
No, 3021 W ARMITAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3021 W ARMITAGE offer parking?
Yes, 3021 W ARMITAGE does offer parking.
Does 3021 W ARMITAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 W ARMITAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 W ARMITAGE have a pool?
No, 3021 W ARMITAGE does not have a pool.
Does 3021 W ARMITAGE have accessible units?
No, 3021 W ARMITAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 W ARMITAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 W ARMITAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
