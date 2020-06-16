3021 W ARMITAGE

Amenities

Spectacular 2Bed/2Ba condo for rent in unbeatable Logan Square location. Bright open living space w/ private balcony. Granite kitchen with breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in common areas. Spacious bedrooms with master suite features walk-in closet and bath. In-unit washer/dryer. Comes with a storage closet, as well as a heated garage parking space. Building also features a common rooftop deck with skyline views. Situated within one block of the Boulevards, one block from the 606, and just minutes to CTA California Blue Line stop, highly-rated restaurants and bars on Armitage, and Palmer Square. Available for an immediate move-in. 15-18 month lease preferred.