Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3018 North Hoyne Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 AM

3018 North Hoyne Avenue

3018 North Hoyne Avenue · (224) 805-0825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3018 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Very nice block in Roscoe Village across from Hamlin Park. Private entrance for this English basement unit. Enjoy lots of light in your large living room. The eat-in Kitchen has a pantry nook and room for a table. The bedroom will fit a queen sized mattress and has a large closet with built in shelves. This unit is clean, well maintained, and has modern mechanics. Features include Updated Bath and your own furnace with thermostat to regulate heat, as you see fit. Plenty of closet space and use of coin laundry in the basement. Great location! Near transportation, restaurants, and shopping. Active Hamlin Park has outdoor pool, tennis courts, gym and much more!! Plenty of street parking. Tenant pays Gas & Electric. A/C is provided by a portable unit. Application, Credit Report, Background & Rent/Employment Verification required. Non-refundable pet deposit required. Limit 1 pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have any available units?
3018 North Hoyne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have?
Some of 3018 North Hoyne Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 North Hoyne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3018 North Hoyne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 North Hoyne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue offer parking?
No, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue has a pool.
Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 North Hoyne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 North Hoyne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
