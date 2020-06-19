3018 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities

Very nice block in Roscoe Village across from Hamlin Park. Private entrance for this English basement unit. Enjoy lots of light in your large living room. The eat-in Kitchen has a pantry nook and room for a table. The bedroom will fit a queen sized mattress and has a large closet with built in shelves. This unit is clean, well maintained, and has modern mechanics. Features include Updated Bath and your own furnace with thermostat to regulate heat, as you see fit. Plenty of closet space and use of coin laundry in the basement. Great location! Near transportation, restaurants, and shopping. Active Hamlin Park has outdoor pool, tennis courts, gym and much more!! Plenty of street parking. Tenant pays Gas & Electric. A/C is provided by a portable unit. Application, Credit Report, Background & Rent/Employment Verification required. Non-refundable pet deposit required. Limit 1 pet.