All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3000 N Sheridan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3000 N Sheridan
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:27 AM

3000 N Sheridan

3000 North Sheridan Road · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
FLOORPLAN: B | 1 BED | 1 BATH | CORNER UNIT | 1250 SQ FT Conveniently located at Wellington and Sheridan in Lakeview, this is a gorgeous vintage high-rise that features a 24-hour doorman, beautiful landscaping and buses to downtown are right out the front door. Apt. Sizes: 1BR, 2BR, 3BR, 4BR APARTMENT FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Heat & Hot Water Included Massive Apartments with updated kitchens, and formal dining rooms Concrete between floors, sturdy construction Only 2 units and foyer per floor Great exposures and views Great floor plans COMMUNITY AMENITIES: 24-Hour Doorman, On-Site Maintenance/live-in engineer Bicycle Storage Area Storage lockers Historic Building Laundry Facilities Package Receiving Room Video Security Recycling Cable / Internet Ready-RCN or Comcast Pet friendly; dogs ok ( 1 dog only, 40lb max with certain breed restrictions) NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES: Walk score of 85 15 min walk to Wrigley Field L at Wellington/Brown Line 5 min walk Central location in lakeview- steps to lakefront path Amazing restaurants/bars-Revolucion Mexican Steakhouse, Pie Hole Pizza, Rocks, Wrigley BBQ, Las Manacitas, The Laugh factory, Wilde Jewel, Treasure Island, Trader Joes Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens, Go Grocer Buses on Sheridan 15 mins to Magnificant Mile Nettelhorst school District

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 N Sheridan have any available units?
3000 N Sheridan has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 N Sheridan have?
Some of 3000 N Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 N Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
3000 N Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 N Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 N Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 3000 N Sheridan offer parking?
No, 3000 N Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 3000 N Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 N Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 N Sheridan have a pool?
No, 3000 N Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 3000 N Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 3000 N Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 N Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 N Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3000 N Sheridan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
7800-06 S Essex
7800 S Essex Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity