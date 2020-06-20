3000 N Sheridan

Amenities

FLOORPLAN: B | 1 BED | 1 BATH | CORNER UNIT | 1250 SQ FT Conveniently located at Wellington and Sheridan in Lakeview, this is a gorgeous vintage high-rise that features a 24-hour doorman, beautiful landscaping and buses to downtown are right out the front door. Apt. Sizes: 1BR, 2BR, 3BR, 4BR APARTMENT FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Heat & Hot Water Included Massive Apartments with updated kitchens, and formal dining rooms Concrete between floors, sturdy construction Only 2 units and foyer per floor Great exposures and views Great floor plans COMMUNITY AMENITIES: 24-Hour Doorman, On-Site Maintenance/live-in engineer Bicycle Storage Area Storage lockers Historic Building Laundry Facilities Package Receiving Room Video Security Recycling Cable / Internet Ready-RCN or Comcast Pet friendly; dogs ok ( 1 dog only, 40lb max with certain breed restrictions) NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES: Walk score of 85 15 min walk to Wrigley Field L at Wellington/Brown Line 5 min walk Central location in lakeview- steps to lakefront path Amazing restaurants/bars-Revolucion Mexican Steakhouse, Pie Hole Pizza, Rocks, Wrigley BBQ, Las Manacitas, The Laugh factory, Wilde Jewel, Treasure Island, Trader Joes Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens, Go Grocer Buses on Sheridan 15 mins to Magnificant Mile Nettelhorst school District



Terms: One year lease