Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:13 AM

30 East Huron Street

30 East Huron Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Prime South East Corner 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo with Stunning City & Lake Views! Upgraded Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone Counters & Large Breakfast Bar Open to Living Room. Spacious Living Room with Separate Dining Room. Hardwood Flooring & Tons of Closet Space. Bathroom Features 2 Vanity Spaces, Glass Shower Doors & Linen Closet. Rent Includes EVERYTHING Except Electric - 180HD Cable Channels with DVR Box (Direct TV), 250 MBPS of Internet, Water & ALL Amenities. Exceptional Building Amenities Include Award Winning Renovated Pool & Sundeck with Tons of Grilling Stations & Firepits, Fully Equipped Gym, Business Center, Theater, Party Room, 24-Hour Doorstaff and On-Site Dry Cleaners. Amazing Location within River North with Everything Outside Your Front Door - L, Shopping, Dining, Lake! PARKING SPACE ADDITIONAL $200. Currently Tenant Occupied Until 5/31 so Only Virtual Showings. Please Email for Video Walkthrough!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East Huron Street have any available units?
30 East Huron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 East Huron Street have?
Some of 30 East Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 East Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 East Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 30 East Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 East Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 30 East Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 East Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East Huron Street have a pool?
Yes, 30 East Huron Street has a pool.
Does 30 East Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 East Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
