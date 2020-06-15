30 East Huron Street

Amenities

Prime South East Corner 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo with Stunning City & Lake Views! Upgraded Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone Counters & Large Breakfast Bar Open to Living Room. Spacious Living Room with Separate Dining Room. Hardwood Flooring & Tons of Closet Space. Bathroom Features 2 Vanity Spaces, Glass Shower Doors & Linen Closet. Rent Includes EVERYTHING Except Electric - 180HD Cable Channels with DVR Box (Direct TV), 250 MBPS of Internet, Water & ALL Amenities. Exceptional Building Amenities Include Award Winning Renovated Pool & Sundeck with Tons of Grilling Stations & Firepits, Fully Equipped Gym, Business Center, Theater, Party Room, 24-Hour Doorstaff and On-Site Dry Cleaners. Amazing Location within River North with Everything Outside Your Front Door - L, Shopping, Dining, Lake! PARKING SPACE ADDITIONAL $200. Currently Tenant Occupied Until 5/31 so Only Virtual Showings. Please Email for Video Walkthrough!