30 E Huron St

Amenities

Live in the heart of downtown Chicago Gold Coast! Modern, luxury high-rise condo with unbeatable amenities. Condo faces west on the 21st floor and offers panoramic city views.



LOCATION: This is a prime area where Gold Coast meets River North. Steps away from Michigan Avenue and two blocks south of Chicago Avenue. Unlimited dining and shopping options in the neighborhood! Whole Foods and Trader Joes within 2 blocks, easy access to Chicago El red line, buses, and taxis.



BUILDING: 24-hour doorman, fantastic work out facility, rooftop pool, spacious sun deck, party room, business center/library, receiving room, on-site dry cleaner, coffee shop/deli and restaurant.



CONDO: Fully furnished, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Sleek, dark wood, modern furniture from Crate and Barrel, CB2, and West Elm.



INCLUDED: TV cable, high speed internet, water. Tenant pays for electricity.



RENT: a month + electricity



One Month Security Deposit

Credit and Background Check Fee

Must Pass Credit and Background Check and Provide Proof of Income