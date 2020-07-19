All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

30 E Huron St

30 East Huron Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

30 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
pool
internet access
Live in the heart of downtown Chicago Gold Coast! Modern, luxury high-rise condo with unbeatable amenities. Condo faces west on the 21st floor and offers panoramic city views.

LOCATION: This is a prime area where Gold Coast meets River North. Steps away from Michigan Avenue and two blocks south of Chicago Avenue. Unlimited dining and shopping options in the neighborhood! Whole Foods and Trader Joes within 2 blocks, easy access to Chicago El red line, buses, and taxis.

BUILDING: 24-hour doorman, fantastic work out facility, rooftop pool, spacious sun deck, party room, business center/library, receiving room, on-site dry cleaner, coffee shop/deli and restaurant.

CONDO: Fully furnished, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Sleek, dark wood, modern furniture from Crate and Barrel, CB2, and West Elm.

INCLUDED: TV cable, high speed internet, water. Tenant pays for electricity.

RENT: a month + electricity

One Month Security Deposit
Credit and Background Check Fee
Must Pass Credit and Background Check and Provide Proof of Income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E Huron St have any available units?
30 E Huron St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E Huron St have?
Some of 30 E Huron St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
30 E Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E Huron St pet-friendly?
No, 30 E Huron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 30 E Huron St offer parking?
No, 30 E Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 30 E Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 E Huron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E Huron St have a pool?
Yes, 30 E Huron St has a pool.
Does 30 E Huron St have accessible units?
No, 30 E Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
