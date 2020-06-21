All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3 W Delaware Pl

3 West Delaware Place · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 West Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5343 · Avail. now

$5,343

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Luxury Apartment - Property Id: 290308

Walton on the Park, located in Chicago's Gold Coast, features a vast array of luxury apartment and condo amenities including a landscaped sun deck with swimming pool, fireplace, whirlpool, outdoor Viking cooking station, and meditation garden. Apartment and condo residents can entertain amply in the Walton Room & rely on Yelp-acclaimed service from the staff. Every 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment for rent promises a superb floor plan. Gracious entryways open to oversized living and dining areas, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Kitchens and bathrooms are richly appointed, and feature Viking appliances and Wood-Mode cabinets complemented by imported granite countertops.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290308
Property Id 290308

(RLNE5819527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 W Delaware Pl have any available units?
3 W Delaware Pl has a unit available for $5,343 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 W Delaware Pl have?
Some of 3 W Delaware Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 W Delaware Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3 W Delaware Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 W Delaware Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 W Delaware Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3 W Delaware Pl offer parking?
No, 3 W Delaware Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3 W Delaware Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 W Delaware Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 W Delaware Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3 W Delaware Pl has a pool.
Does 3 W Delaware Pl have accessible units?
No, 3 W Delaware Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3 W Delaware Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 W Delaware Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
