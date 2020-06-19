All apartments in Chicago
2941 W 25th St 1R

2941 West 25th Street · (773) 717-0733
Location

2941 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2 LEVEL COACHHOUSE 4 BED/2 BATH IN LITTLE VILLAGE - Property Id: 249814

This giant 2 floor 4 bed/ 2 full bath newly rehabbed coachhouse is ready for new tenants. Brand new kitchen w/black appliances and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, full bathrooms w/tubs on each level, each bedroom has larger closets and can fit queen sized beds, washer/dryer on top floor next to all the bedrooms, central air/heat. Pet friendly(dogs under 50 pounds). This unit is great for a small family or roommates.

$700 non-refundable move-in fee
$1,925 monthly rent
$250 non-refundable pet fee

Move quickly these large of units that are fully rehabbed don't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249814
Property Id 249814

(RLNE5706562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 W 25th St 1R have any available units?
2941 W 25th St 1R has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 W 25th St 1R have?
Some of 2941 W 25th St 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 W 25th St 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2941 W 25th St 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 W 25th St 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 W 25th St 1R is pet friendly.
Does 2941 W 25th St 1R offer parking?
No, 2941 W 25th St 1R does not offer parking.
Does 2941 W 25th St 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 W 25th St 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 W 25th St 1R have a pool?
No, 2941 W 25th St 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2941 W 25th St 1R have accessible units?
No, 2941 W 25th St 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 W 25th St 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 W 25th St 1R has units with dishwashers.
