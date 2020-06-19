2941 W 25th St 1R

Amenities
2 LEVEL COACHHOUSE 4 BED/2 BATH IN LITTLE VILLAGE - Property Id: 249814
This giant 2 floor 4 bed/ 2 full bath newly rehabbed coachhouse is ready for new tenants. Brand new kitchen w/black appliances and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, full bathrooms w/tubs on each level, each bedroom has larger closets and can fit queen sized beds, washer/dryer on top floor next to all the bedrooms, central air/heat. Pet friendly(dogs under 50 pounds). This unit is great for a small family or roommates.
$700 non-refundable move-in fee
$1,925 monthly rent
$250 non-refundable pet fee
Move quickly these large of units that are fully rehabbed don't last!
