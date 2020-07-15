2906 North Mildred Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**GARDEN UNIT**



Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location!

Lovely 2 bedroom apartment located in East Lakeview area. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Walk to Halsted & Belmont buses. Short walk to Brown/Red/Purple Line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Utilities Included:

Gas, Water



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.