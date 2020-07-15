2906 North Mildred Avenue

Amenities
**GARDEN UNIT**
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location!
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment located in East Lakeview area. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Walk to Halsted & Belmont buses. Short walk to Brown/Red/Purple Line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Utilities Included:
Gas, Water
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.