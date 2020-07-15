All apartments in Chicago
2906 North Mildred Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:38 PM

2906 North Mildred Avenue

2906 North Mildred Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1446616
Location

2906 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**GARDEN UNIT**

Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location!
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment located in East Lakeview area. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Walk to Halsted & Belmont buses. Short walk to Brown/Red/Purple Line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Utilities Included:
Gas, Water

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have any available units?
2906 North Mildred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have?
Some of 2906 North Mildred Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 North Mildred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2906 North Mildred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 North Mildred Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 North Mildred Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue offer parking?
No, 2906 North Mildred Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 North Mildred Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have a pool?
No, 2906 North Mildred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2906 North Mildred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 North Mildred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 North Mildred Avenue has units with dishwashers.
