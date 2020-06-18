2901 North Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, PET FRIENDLY AVONDALE 3 BED / 1 BATH WITH PARKING!

Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Avondale! Features include double vanity, hardwood floors throughout, beautifully upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans in most rooms, and one garage parking space included!! Pet friendly, great yard space and ample storage! Walk to the Logan Square Blue Line Station and check out any of the wonderful restaurants along the way including Longman & Eagle, Reno, and more! Available June 1st!



