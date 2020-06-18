All apartments in Chicago
2901 North Washtenaw Avenue
2901 North Washtenaw Avenue

2901 North Washtenaw Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1521613
2901 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, PET FRIENDLY AVONDALE 3 BED / 1 BATH WITH PARKING!
Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Avondale! Features include double vanity, hardwood floors throughout, beautifully upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans in most rooms, and one garage parking space included!! Pet friendly, great yard space and ample storage! Walk to the Logan Square Blue Line Station and check out any of the wonderful restaurants along the way including Longman & Eagle, Reno, and more! Available June 1st!

Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
2901 North Washtenaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2901 North Washtenaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 North Washtenaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
