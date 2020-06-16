2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I

Amenities

Stunning 2/BR/ 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Landmark Village!! Amazing townhouse in gated community in West Lakeview features 3 levels of living space!!!



Short distance to Interstate 90/94, Diversey River Bowl, Athenaeum Theatre, Riverpoint Center shopping and a host of restaurants and shops like Target, Jewels, and much more! Close to Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Depaul University, Bucktown, Wicker Park and Logan Square areas.



Property Highlights:



- FULLY FURNISHED

- ALL UTILITIES included $400 package (Internet, Cable, Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewage/Garbage etc.)

- Heat, electricity, cable and wifi included

- Washer/ Dryer in unit

- Rooftop deck w/ private access

- Second floor deck with gas grill

- Small outdoor garden

- Hardwood floors

- Central air/heat

- Abundance of closet space

- Real wood burning fire place

- Covered carport parking spot included

- SMALL PETS ACCEPTED!! (pet fee applies)

- Landlord pays water, trash, gas and electricity utilities



Available April 1, 2020!!



