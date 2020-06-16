2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I

Amenities
Stunning 2/BR/ 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Landmark Village!! Amazing townhouse in gated community in West Lakeview features 3 levels of living space!!!
Short distance to Interstate 90/94, Diversey River Bowl, Athenaeum Theatre, Riverpoint Center shopping and a host of restaurants and shops like Target, Jewels, and much more! Close to Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Depaul University, Bucktown, Wicker Park and Logan Square areas.
Property Highlights:
- FULLY FURNISHED
- ALL UTILITIES included $400 package (Internet, Cable, Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewage/Garbage etc.)
- Heat, electricity, cable and wifi included
- Washer/ Dryer in unit
- Rooftop deck w/ private access
- Second floor deck with gas grill
- Small outdoor garden
- Hardwood floors
- Central air/heat
- Abundance of closet space
- Real wood burning fire place
- Covered carport parking spot included
- SMALL PETS ACCEPTED!! (pet fee applies)
- Landlord pays water, trash, gas and electricity utilities
Available April 1, 2020!!
Listed by Ikos
(RLNE5490796)