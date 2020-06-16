All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I

2901 North Wolcott Avenue · (877) 771-5085
Location

2901 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit I · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Stunning 2/BR/ 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Landmark Village!! Amazing townhouse in gated community in West Lakeview features 3 levels of living space!!!

Short distance to Interstate 90/94, Diversey River Bowl, Athenaeum Theatre, Riverpoint Center shopping and a host of restaurants and shops like Target, Jewels, and much more! Close to Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Depaul University, Bucktown, Wicker Park and Logan Square areas.

Property Highlights:

- FULLY FURNISHED
- ALL UTILITIES included $400 package (Internet, Cable, Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewage/Garbage etc.)
- Heat, electricity, cable and wifi included
- Washer/ Dryer in unit
- Rooftop deck w/ private access
- Second floor deck with gas grill
- Small outdoor garden
- Hardwood floors
- Central air/heat
- Abundance of closet space
- Real wood burning fire place
- Covered carport parking spot included
- SMALL PETS ACCEPTED!! (pet fee applies)
- Landlord pays water, trash, gas and electricity utilities

Available April 1, 2020!!

Listed by Ikos

(RLNE5490796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have any available units?
2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have?
Some of 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I does offer parking.
Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have a pool?
No, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have accessible units?
No, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
