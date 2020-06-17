All apartments in Chicago
290 E Illinois St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

290 E Illinois St

290 East Illinois Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3061 · Avail. now

$3,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Insane Price! Corner 2bd, Rooftop, Virtual Tours! - Property Id: 249668

Luxury corner 2bd steps to Northwestern, Lake, Michigan Ave, Coffee, Shops
Spacious
Floor to ceiling windows
Large closets & great storage
Granite counters, stainless steel appliances

Full amenity building!
Rooftop Deck Lounge with Firepits & Hot Tub
2 Resident Lounges with Lake Views & Outdoor Terraces
Indoor 15 Meter Infinity Edge Pool
Landscaped Green Roof

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249668
Property Id 249668

(RLNE5712045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 E Illinois St have any available units?
290 E Illinois St has a unit available for $3,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 E Illinois St have?
Some of 290 E Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 E Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
290 E Illinois St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 E Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 E Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 290 E Illinois St offer parking?
No, 290 E Illinois St does not offer parking.
Does 290 E Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 E Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 E Illinois St have a pool?
Yes, 290 E Illinois St has a pool.
Does 290 E Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 290 E Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 290 E Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 E Illinois St has units with dishwashers.
