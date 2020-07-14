2876-90 North Clark

Amenities
Located in Lakeview East, right near the border to Lincoln Park, is our 2876-2900 N. Clark building which hosts both vintage and modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 324-819 sqft.
Some amenities include:
Gas Range
Gated Courtyard
iDor Buzzer System
On-Site Laundry
This building is surrounded by nightlife, restaurants, small and big business shopping, and gyms. It is also just a few blocks from Lincoln Park, Diversey Harbor, and the North Pond Nature Sanctuary. Some other popular spots within a few blocks include:
Trader Joe’s
Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema
Starbucks
Target
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Mariano’s
Amazon Hub Locker+
TimeLine Theatre
MedSpring Urgent Care
Home Depot
Walgreens
Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf
The Laugh Factory
Briar Street Theatre
…and so much more!
Nearby CTA stops include the Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), and Diversey (#76) buses. Express buses Stockton/LaSalle (#134), Stockton/Michigan (#