Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2876-90 North Clark

Open Now until 6pm
2876 N Clark St · (773) 257-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2876 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2892-1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Unit 2892-2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2876-G · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 2900-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2876-90 North Clark.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
media room
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
Located in Lakeview East, right near the border to Lincoln Park, is our 2876-2900 N. Clark building which hosts both vintage and modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 324-819 sqft.

Some amenities include:

Gas Range
Gated Courtyard
iDor Buzzer System
On-Site Laundry

This building is surrounded by nightlife, restaurants, small and big business shopping, and gyms. It is also just a few blocks from Lincoln Park, Diversey Harbor, and the North Pond Nature Sanctuary. Some other popular spots within a few blocks include:

Trader Joe’s
Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema
Starbucks
Target
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Mariano’s
Amazon Hub Locker+
TimeLine Theatre
MedSpring Urgent Care
Home Depot
Walgreens
Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf
The Laugh Factory
Briar Street Theatre

…and so much more!

Nearby CTA stops include the Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), and Diversey (#76) buses. Express buses Stockton/LaSalle (#134), Stockton/Michigan (#

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876-90 North Clark have any available units?
2876-90 North Clark has 4 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876-90 North Clark have?
Some of 2876-90 North Clark's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876-90 North Clark currently offering any rent specials?
2876-90 North Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876-90 North Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 2876-90 North Clark is pet friendly.
Does 2876-90 North Clark offer parking?
No, 2876-90 North Clark does not offer parking.
Does 2876-90 North Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2876-90 North Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876-90 North Clark have a pool?
No, 2876-90 North Clark does not have a pool.
Does 2876-90 North Clark have accessible units?
No, 2876-90 North Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 2876-90 North Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 2876-90 North Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
