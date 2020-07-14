2876-90 North Clark

Amenities

Unit Amenities range oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry media room cats allowed

Located in Lakeview East, right near the border to Lincoln Park, is our 2876-2900 N. Clark building which hosts both vintage and modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 324-819 sqft.



Some amenities include:



Gas Range

Gated Courtyard

iDor Buzzer System

On-Site Laundry



This building is surrounded by nightlife, restaurants, small and big business shopping, and gyms. It is also just a few blocks from Lincoln Park, Diversey Harbor, and the North Pond Nature Sanctuary. Some other popular spots within a few blocks include:



Trader Joe’s

Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema

Starbucks

Target

Walmart Neighborhood Grocery

Mariano’s

Amazon Hub Locker+

TimeLine Theatre

MedSpring Urgent Care

Home Depot

Walgreens

Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf

The Laugh Factory

Briar Street Theatre



…and so much more!



Nearby CTA stops include the Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), and Diversey (#76) buses. Express buses Stockton/LaSalle (#134), Stockton/Michigan (#