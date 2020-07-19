All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

2867 N Kimball Ave

2867 North Kimball Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2867 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
One of two units in rehabbed vintage Chicago 2 Flat. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom first floor apartment. 2 garage spaces included in rent. Garage and rooftop deck to be completed by aug 1 move in. Central heat and air. Four minute walk (.20 mile) to the Spaulding entrance Logan Square Blue line stop. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse apron-front kitchen sink, garbage disposal and granite counter tops. Tiled finished basement for storage of bikes etc.. Bike racks also in garage. Laundry area with new washer and dryer in basement with folding table and hanging area. Multiple fitness centers, grocery, Logan Square Theater and great restaurants steps away from the front door. $1900.00/mo, $0.00 security deposit. $450 move in fee. Call or text Rob at 720-280-6108.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 N Kimball Ave have any available units?
2867 N Kimball Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 N Kimball Ave have?
Some of 2867 N Kimball Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 N Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2867 N Kimball Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 N Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2867 N Kimball Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2867 N Kimball Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2867 N Kimball Ave offers parking.
Does 2867 N Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 N Kimball Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 N Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 2867 N Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2867 N Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 2867 N Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 N Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 N Kimball Ave has units with dishwashers.
