2867 N Kimball Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bike storage garage media room

One of two units in rehabbed vintage Chicago 2 Flat. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom first floor apartment. 2 garage spaces included in rent. Garage and rooftop deck to be completed by aug 1 move in. Central heat and air. Four minute walk (.20 mile) to the Spaulding entrance Logan Square Blue line stop. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse apron-front kitchen sink, garbage disposal and granite counter tops. Tiled finished basement for storage of bikes etc.. Bike racks also in garage. Laundry area with new washer and dryer in basement with folding table and hanging area. Multiple fitness centers, grocery, Logan Square Theater and great restaurants steps away from the front door. $1900.00/mo, $0.00 security deposit. $450 move in fee. Call or text Rob at 720-280-6108.