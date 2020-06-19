All apartments in Chicago
2835 N Racine Ave 2F
2835 N Racine Ave 2F

2835 North Racine Avenue · (612) 419-1006
Location

2835 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4bed / 2bath in LINCOLN PARK / LAKEVIEW! - Property Id: 272179

This massive 4bed/2bath apartment is located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Large bedrooms, large living space, good size kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, great natural light, and central heat and air. Located just a few blocks away from the Diversey Brown/Purple CTA lines and within walking distance from the nearest Red line (Fullerton).

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272179
Property Id 272179

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have any available units?
2835 N Racine Ave 2F has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have?
Some of 2835 N Racine Ave 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 N Racine Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2835 N Racine Ave 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 N Racine Ave 2F pet-friendly?
No, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 N Racine Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 N Racine Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
