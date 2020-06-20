2835 N Damen Ave # 2f

Amenities
Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! - Property Id: 289936
Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Lincoln Park / Lakeview ! This spacious unit features central heat and a/c, newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, custom stone baths, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are good size and feature generous closet space. In-building laundry and a parking space. Great location with easy access to the 90/94 expressway, shopping, dining, parks, buses and trains on Damen and Diversey. Close to DePaul, Logan Square, Roscoe Village and Bucktown. Pet friendly building! Don't miss!
