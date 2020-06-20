All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2835 N Damen Ave # 2f
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2835 N Damen Ave # 2f

2835 North Damen Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2835 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! - Property Id: 289936

Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Lincoln Park / Lakeview ! This spacious unit features central heat and a/c, newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, custom stone baths, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are good size and feature generous closet space. In-building laundry and a parking space. Great location with easy access to the 90/94 expressway, shopping, dining, parks, buses and trains on Damen and Diversey. Close to DePaul, Logan Square, Roscoe Village and Bucktown. Pet friendly building! Don't miss!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289936
Property Id 289936

(RLNE5816508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have any available units?
2835 N Damen Ave # 2f has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have?
Some of 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f currently offering any rent specials?
2835 N Damen Ave # 2f isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f is pet friendly.
Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f offer parking?
Yes, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f does offer parking.
Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have a pool?
No, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f does not have a pool.
Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have accessible units?
No, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2835 N Damen Ave # 2f?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
8312 S Ingleside Ave
8312 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity