2814 N Bell Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse @ Logan Square. Parking Incld. Rooftop - Property Id: 293348
Amazing Town home, it has 4 levels and hardwood floors throughout, one level has an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counters. There are 3 bedrooms all on one level, a top floor with a private roof deck, and a office room or guest room with a full bathroom.
Pets are Welcome!
2 Parking Included. (Heated garage)
Washer & Dryer in the unit.
Walking distance to shops and restaurants to Logan Square or River North.
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293348
Property Id 293348
(RLNE5830302)