2814 N Bell Ave
2814 N Bell Ave

2814 North Bell Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

2814 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4400 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse @ Logan Square. Parking Incld. Rooftop - Property Id: 293348

Amazing Town home, it has 4 levels and hardwood floors throughout, one level has an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counters. There are 3 bedrooms all on one level, a top floor with a private roof deck, and a office room or guest room with a full bathroom.
Pets are Welcome!
2 Parking Included. (Heated garage)
Washer & Dryer in the unit.

Walking distance to shops and restaurants to Logan Square or River North.

Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293348
Property Id 293348

(RLNE5830302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

