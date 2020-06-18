All apartments in Chicago
2752 West Fullerton Avenue

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2752 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Logan Square 3Bedroom/1Bathroom Apartment!
Newly rehabbed three bed, one bath apartment located in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and bathroom plus in-unit laundry and central air. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets and counter space with granite countertops. Spacious open floor plan with great bedroom sizes and natural light. There is a washer/dryer located in the unit and a shared deck space off the back of the apartment. The property is pet-friendly, great location with easy access to CTA at the California Blue Line station.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
2752 West Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 2752 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2752 West Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 West Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
