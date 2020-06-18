2752 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Logan Square 3Bedroom/1Bathroom Apartment!

Newly rehabbed three bed, one bath apartment located in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and bathroom plus in-unit laundry and central air. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets and counter space with granite countertops. Spacious open floor plan with great bedroom sizes and natural light. There is a washer/dryer located in the unit and a shared deck space off the back of the apartment. The property is pet-friendly, great location with easy access to CTA at the California Blue Line station.

Contact us to schedule a showing.