In-unit washer/dryer and tons of living space! Spacious, bright Lincoln Park/DePaul area single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms featuring spacious master bedroom with bath on top floor plus a 400 sf bonus space in lower-level area. Central heat/air. Fantastic location with a 95 Walk Score! Numerous dining/entertainment options nearby. Less than 3/4 of a mile to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Binny's liquor. Close to Wrigley Field and Jonquil parks. (2) blocks to the CTA brown line. Small dog (restrictions apply) or cat considered with additional fee.