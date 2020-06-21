2658 W Armitage Ave 1

Amenities

Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath w/ laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 276128



Please call/text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!



Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath vintage walk-up building. The unit comes with hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, in-building/unit laundry, decorative fireplace, pet friendly, storage in building, huge 12' ceilings, huge space, good light, close to Western Blue line. This is a must see!! It's unique and affordable!! Schedule your showing today!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276128

No Dogs Allowed



