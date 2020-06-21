All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2658 W Armitage Ave 1

2658 West Armitage Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2658 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath w/ laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 276128

Please call/text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!

Logan Square 2 bed 1 bath vintage walk-up building. The unit comes with hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, in-building/unit laundry, decorative fireplace, pet friendly, storage in building, huge 12' ceilings, huge space, good light, close to Western Blue line. This is a must see!! It's unique and affordable!! Schedule your showing today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276128
Property Id 276128

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have any available units?
2658 W Armitage Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have?
Some of 2658 W Armitage Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2658 W Armitage Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 W Armitage Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
