2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nicely updated duplex down 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 303475



Nicely updated duplex down with large master suite and walk in closet on the lower lever. Gourmet kitchen, modern baths and plenty of storage. Lots of nice touches, yard and garage parking make this feel like home. All this within walking distance of "the eagle" in Logan Square. Shopping, transportation, expressway and pet friendly. Call now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2654-w-schubert-ave-%23-1e-chicago-il/303475

Property Id 303475



(RLNE5940702)