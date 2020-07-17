All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e

2654 West Schubert Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2654 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely updated duplex down 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 303475

Nicely updated duplex down with large master suite and walk in closet on the lower lever. Gourmet kitchen, modern baths and plenty of storage. Lots of nice touches, yard and garage parking make this feel like home. All this within walking distance of "the eagle" in Logan Square. Shopping, transportation, expressway and pet friendly. Call now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2654-w-schubert-ave-%23-1e-chicago-il/303475
Property Id 303475

(RLNE5940702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have any available units?
2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have?
Some of 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e currently offering any rent specials?
2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e pet-friendly?
Yes, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e is pet friendly.
Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e offer parking?
Yes, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e offers parking.
Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have a pool?
No, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e does not have a pool.
Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have accessible units?
No, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2654 W Schubert Ave # 1e?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity