Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:09 AM

2637 West CRYSTAL Street

2637 West Crystal Street · (847) 962-1761
Location

2637 West Crystal Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
VACANT. EASY TO SHOW. Beautiful complete gut rehabbed 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom/1 bath, with the latest modern style finishes. No detail was missed with the design of the kitchens and bathrooms. Modern white high gloss kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close 46" cabinets, quartz countertops and mediterranean tile. New bathrooms with high end vanities and tile. Brand new windows throughout. 10' ceilings. Laundry hookup. Brand new plumbing and electric systems. Fully gated building with one parking spot included. Best location you can ask for. Located on a quiet residential street, one block from the park and one block from Division with restaurants and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have any available units?
2637 West CRYSTAL Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have?
Some of 2637 West CRYSTAL Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 West CRYSTAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
2637 West CRYSTAL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 West CRYSTAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street does offer parking.
Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have a pool?
No, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have accessible units?
No, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 West CRYSTAL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 West CRYSTAL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
