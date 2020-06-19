2637 West CRYSTAL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

VACANT. EASY TO SHOW. Beautiful complete gut rehabbed 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom/1 bath, with the latest modern style finishes. No detail was missed with the design of the kitchens and bathrooms. Modern white high gloss kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close 46" cabinets, quartz countertops and mediterranean tile. New bathrooms with high end vanities and tile. Brand new windows throughout. 10' ceilings. Laundry hookup. Brand new plumbing and electric systems. Fully gated building with one parking spot included. Best location you can ask for. Located on a quiet residential street, one block from the park and one block from Division with restaurants and coffee shops.