2635 N Clark St 2N

3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park on Clark!! - Property Id: 303587
Live in this amazing apartment in the vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood. Conveniently located at the intersection of Clark St and Drummond Pl, everything from markets to restaurants, shops, public transportation and the beautiful Lincoln Park itself are within walking distance.
Address: 2638 N Clark St. (Unit 2N)
Price: $2,595 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly bundled services fee of $45
Availability: 07/01/20
Unit Features:
Hardwood floor throughout the unit
A beautiful kitchen, which features appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove
A great, sun-light filled, living room space that has exposed brick to dry-wall contrast design
Separate dining area
Three spacious bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Central air/heat
Laundry in the unit
Large private balcony
Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply
No security deposit
Move in fee per adult applies
