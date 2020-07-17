2635 N Clark St 2N

Amenities

3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park on Clark!! - Property Id: 303587



Live in this amazing apartment in the vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood. Conveniently located at the intersection of Clark St and Drummond Pl, everything from markets to restaurants, shops, public transportation and the beautiful Lincoln Park itself are within walking distance.



Address: 2638 N Clark St. (Unit 2N)

Price: $2,595 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly bundled services fee of $45

Availability: 07/01/20



Unit Features:



Hardwood floor throughout the unit

A beautiful kitchen, which features appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove

A great, sun-light filled, living room space that has exposed brick to dry-wall contrast design

Separate dining area

Three spacious bedrooms

Two full bathrooms

Central air/heat

Laundry in the unit

Large private balcony

Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply

No security deposit

Move in fee per adult applies

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2635-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-2n/303587

