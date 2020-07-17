All apartments in Chicago
2635 N Clark St 2N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2635 N Clark St 2N

2635 North Clark Street · (612) 419-1006
Location

2635 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath in Lincoln Park on Clark!! - Property Id: 303587

Live in this amazing apartment in the vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood. Conveniently located at the intersection of Clark St and Drummond Pl, everything from markets to restaurants, shops, public transportation and the beautiful Lincoln Park itself are within walking distance.

Address: 2638 N Clark St. (Unit 2N)
Price: $2,595 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly bundled services fee of $45
Availability: 07/01/20

Unit Features:

Hardwood floor throughout the unit
A beautiful kitchen, which features appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove
A great, sun-light filled, living room space that has exposed brick to dry-wall contrast design
Separate dining area
Three spacious bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Central air/heat
Laundry in the unit
Large private balcony
Pet friendly - pet fees and rent apply
No security deposit
Move in fee per adult applies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2635-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-2n/303587
Property Id 303587

(RLNE5959573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 N Clark St 2N have any available units?
2635 N Clark St 2N has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 N Clark St 2N have?
Some of 2635 N Clark St 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 N Clark St 2N currently offering any rent specials?
2635 N Clark St 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 N Clark St 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 N Clark St 2N is pet friendly.
Does 2635 N Clark St 2N offer parking?
No, 2635 N Clark St 2N does not offer parking.
Does 2635 N Clark St 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 N Clark St 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 N Clark St 2N have a pool?
No, 2635 N Clark St 2N does not have a pool.
Does 2635 N Clark St 2N have accessible units?
No, 2635 N Clark St 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 N Clark St 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 N Clark St 2N has units with dishwashers.
