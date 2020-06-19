All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2634 North Lawndale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2634 North Lawndale Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

2634 North Lawndale Avenue

2634 North Lawndale Avenue · (312) 371-1070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2634 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated, this 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath + Den has a contemporary kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. High ceiling, wainscoting and hardwood floors throughout. New, full size in-unit washer/dryer. Central air/heat. Private balcony and large fenced-in backyard. Garage parking available ($150). Easy access to all major highways. Walk to everything in Logan Square and booming Milwaukee Avenue. Only 10 minute walk (.6 miles) to Logan Square Blue Line stop (Spaulding entrance). Enjoy the perks of a quiet, tree lined street in one of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have any available units?
2634 North Lawndale Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have?
Some of 2634 North Lawndale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 North Lawndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2634 North Lawndale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 North Lawndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 North Lawndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 North Lawndale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2634 North Lawndale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity