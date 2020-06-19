2634 North Lawndale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated, this 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath + Den has a contemporary kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. High ceiling, wainscoting and hardwood floors throughout. New, full size in-unit washer/dryer. Central air/heat. Private balcony and large fenced-in backyard. Garage parking available ($150). Easy access to all major highways. Walk to everything in Logan Square and booming Milwaukee Avenue. Only 10 minute walk (.6 miles) to Logan Square Blue Line stop (Spaulding entrance). Enjoy the perks of a quiet, tree lined street in one of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods!