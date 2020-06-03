2623 North Spaulding

Amenities

360 TOUR: https://www.vpix.net/756634 Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Logan Square available now. Great location just one block away from the Blue Line, 1 block to Logan Square / Milwaukee Avenue bars, restaurants, breweries, theaters, and shops, Logan Square Farmers Market, and tons more! Unit features include: - New quartz counters in kitchen - Large living room with lots of natural light - Large bedroom easily fits queen bed - Good closet space - Central heat (no A/C; tenant must provide window units) - Laundry in building - Cats OK (sorry, no dogs)



Terms: One year lease