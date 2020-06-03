All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2623 North Spaulding.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2623 North Spaulding
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

2623 North Spaulding

2623 North Spaulding Avenue · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2623 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
360 TOUR: https://www.vpix.net/756634 Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Logan Square available now. Great location just one block away from the Blue Line, 1 block to Logan Square / Milwaukee Avenue bars, restaurants, breweries, theaters, and shops, Logan Square Farmers Market, and tons more! Unit features include: - New quartz counters in kitchen - Large living room with lots of natural light - Large bedroom easily fits queen bed - Good closet space - Central heat (no A/C; tenant must provide window units) - Laundry in building - Cats OK (sorry, no dogs)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 North Spaulding have any available units?
2623 North Spaulding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 North Spaulding have?
Some of 2623 North Spaulding's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 North Spaulding currently offering any rent specials?
2623 North Spaulding is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 North Spaulding pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 North Spaulding is pet friendly.
Does 2623 North Spaulding offer parking?
No, 2623 North Spaulding does not offer parking.
Does 2623 North Spaulding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 North Spaulding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 North Spaulding have a pool?
No, 2623 North Spaulding does not have a pool.
Does 2623 North Spaulding have accessible units?
No, 2623 North Spaulding does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 North Spaulding have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 North Spaulding does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2623 North Spaulding?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
8200 S Clyde Ave
8200 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity