2621 West Leland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Complete Gut Rehab 2Bed in Lincoln Square!

Available April 1!! Unit features Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and island! Massive shared living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, closets all double hung, CA/GFA, HW floors thru-out, rear deck, spray foam and high end insulation will keep utility costs and noise down. Outdoor parking included! Train is right out your door. No security deposit. Free laundry and storage in the basement. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Contact us to schedule a showing.