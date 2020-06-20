All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:08 PM

2621 West Leland Avenue

2621 West Leland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1440506
Location

2621 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Complete Gut Rehab 2Bed in Lincoln Square!
Available April 1!! Unit features Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and island! Massive shared living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, closets all double hung, CA/GFA, HW floors thru-out, rear deck, spray foam and high end insulation will keep utility costs and noise down. Outdoor parking included! Train is right out your door. No security deposit. Free laundry and storage in the basement. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
2621 West Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 2621 West Leland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 West Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2621 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2621 West Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2621 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 West Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 West Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
