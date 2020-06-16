2606 North Racine Avenue

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lincoln Park! Don't Miss Out!
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment features updated kitchen & bath, large living space, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Located between the Diversey Brown line and Fullerton CTA hub. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, DePaul and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
