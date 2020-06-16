All apartments in Chicago
2606 North Racine Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 12:18 PM

2606 North Racine Avenue

2606 North Racine Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2606 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lincoln Park! Don't Miss Out!
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment features updated kitchen & bath, large living space, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Located between the Diversey Brown line and Fullerton CTA hub. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, DePaul and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 North Racine Avenue have any available units?
2606 North Racine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 North Racine Avenue have?
Some of 2606 North Racine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 North Racine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2606 North Racine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 North Racine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 North Racine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2606 North Racine Avenue offer parking?
No, 2606 North Racine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2606 North Racine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 North Racine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 North Racine Avenue have a pool?
No, 2606 North Racine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2606 North Racine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2606 North Racine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 North Racine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 North Racine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
