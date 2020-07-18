All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

2605 W North Ave

2605 West North Avenue · (773) 572-0880
Location

2605 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Incredible split 2 bed / 2 bath in the heart of West Town is available for rent with one garage parking spot included!!! Built in 2013, this building has eight residential units, an elevator and is steps away from restaurants, bars and shopping. Unit 2Bs foyer leads to the second bedroom, guest bath and then opens up to the kitchen and living room and dining space. The kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets in an elegant espresso color, a wide island, white, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious, master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has double vanity sinks and a walk-in shower with body sprays. Extra high ceiling measures 10 feet, brown, hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, stacked washer in dryer in the foyer and corner balcony off of the living room. High speed Google fiber is included in the rent and the building is equipped with a closed circuit NES security camera system. Located within walking distance to 606 trail, Cermack Produce Fresh Market, the Damen Blue Line and many restaurants, including 1492 Cuban Cafe, which is directly next door. This unit wont last long. No security deposit. $200 move in-fee. Non-refundable admin fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except internet, water and garbage. Monthly bundled service fee of $30 to be charged for building maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 W North Ave have any available units?
2605 W North Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 W North Ave have?
Some of 2605 W North Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 W North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2605 W North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 W North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2605 W North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2605 W North Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2605 W North Ave offers parking.
Does 2605 W North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 W North Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 W North Ave have a pool?
No, 2605 W North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2605 W North Ave have accessible units?
No, 2605 W North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 W North Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 W North Ave has units with dishwashers.
