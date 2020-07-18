2605 W North Ave

Amenities

Incredible split 2 bed / 2 bath in the heart of West Town is available for rent with one garage parking spot included!!! Built in 2013, this building has eight residential units, an elevator and is steps away from restaurants, bars and shopping. Unit 2Bs foyer leads to the second bedroom, guest bath and then opens up to the kitchen and living room and dining space. The kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets in an elegant espresso color, a wide island, white, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious, master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has double vanity sinks and a walk-in shower with body sprays. Extra high ceiling measures 10 feet, brown, hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, stacked washer in dryer in the foyer and corner balcony off of the living room. High speed Google fiber is included in the rent and the building is equipped with a closed circuit NES security camera system. Located within walking distance to 606 trail, Cermack Produce Fresh Market, the Damen Blue Line and many restaurants, including 1492 Cuban Cafe, which is directly next door. This unit wont last long. No security deposit. $200 move in-fee. Non-refundable admin fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except internet, water and garbage. Monthly bundled service fee of $30 to be charged for building maintenance.