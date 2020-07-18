All apartments in Chicago
2549 S Wabash Ave 506
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2549 S Wabash Ave 506

2549 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 945-2989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2549 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,979

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
BIG INTERIORS, MODERN & GORGEOUS INTERIORS!! - Property Id: 313276

Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts!

This 3 bed 2 bath unit features:
+ Stainless steel appliances +Central AC +Laundry in unit + Incredible finishes throughout and desirable floor plans + Building includes a 1600 sq ft fitness facility including Echelon bikes, state-of-the-art rooftop desk with outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, lots of storage space, and a business center/meeting room.

The building has several layouts available.

Call or text Lesley for a faster response

312- 945-2989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2549-s-wabash-ave-chicago-il-unit-506/313276
Property Id 313276

(RLNE5949189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have any available units?
2549 S Wabash Ave 506 has a unit available for $2,979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have?
Some of 2549 S Wabash Ave 506's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 currently offering any rent specials?
2549 S Wabash Ave 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 is pet friendly.
Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 offer parking?
No, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 does not offer parking.
Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have a pool?
No, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 does not have a pool.
Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have accessible units?
No, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2549 S Wabash Ave 506 has units with dishwashers.
