2549 S Wabash Ave 506

Amenities
BIG INTERIORS, MODERN & GORGEOUS INTERIORS!! - Property Id: 313276
Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts!
This 3 bed 2 bath unit features:
+ Stainless steel appliances +Central AC +Laundry in unit + Incredible finishes throughout and desirable floor plans + Building includes a 1600 sq ft fitness facility including Echelon bikes, state-of-the-art rooftop desk with outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, lots of storage space, and a business center/meeting room.
The building has several layouts available.
Call or text Lesley for a faster response
312- 945-2989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2549-s-wabash-ave-chicago-il-unit-506/313276
Property Id 313276
(RLNE5949189)