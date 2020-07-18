2549 S Wabash Ave 506

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym bbq/grill internet access

BIG INTERIORS, MODERN & GORGEOUS INTERIORS!! - Property Id: 313276



Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts!



This 3 bed 2 bath unit features:

+ Stainless steel appliances +Central AC +Laundry in unit + Incredible finishes throughout and desirable floor plans + Building includes a 1600 sq ft fitness facility including Echelon bikes, state-of-the-art rooftop desk with outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, lots of storage space, and a business center/meeting room.



The building has several layouts available.



Call or text Lesley for a faster response



312- 945-2989

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2549-s-wabash-ave-chicago-il-unit-506/313276

Property Id 313276



(RLNE5949189)