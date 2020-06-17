All apartments in Chicago
2535 N CAMPBELL
2535 N CAMPBELL

2535 North Campbell Avenue · (219) 221-1782
Location

2535 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Charming 1BR Available in Prime Logan Square Location!
1 bedroom apartment with vintage charm in Logan Square! Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen with dining area, large bedroom with good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Close to 90/94 and public transportation. Target, Owen & Engine, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in easy walking distance. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have any available units?
2535 N CAMPBELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2535 N CAMPBELL currently offering any rent specials?
2535 N CAMPBELL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 N CAMPBELL pet-friendly?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL offer parking?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not offer parking.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have a pool?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not have a pool.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have accessible units?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 N CAMPBELL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 N CAMPBELL does not have units with air conditioning.
