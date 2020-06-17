2535 N CAMPBELL

Amenities

Charming 1BR Available in Prime Logan Square Location!

1 bedroom apartment with vintage charm in Logan Square! Features hardwood floors, separate kitchen with dining area, large bedroom with good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Close to 90/94 and public transportation. Target, Owen & Engine, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in easy walking distance. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.