Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunning 3 bed / 1 bath unit in the heart of Logan Square, just off Historic Logan Blvd. Recently gut rehabbed, all new everything! Central heat and air, in unit washer/dryer and updated kitchen. New cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout entire unit and great natural light. Back deck perfect for grilling and extra storage available on site. Available August 1st!