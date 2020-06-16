All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S

2509 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2509 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright and open penthouse unit in the heart - Property Id: 203544

Bright and open penthouse unit in the heart of Logan Square. 95 Walk Score. Leave your car in the included one-car garage and walk the three blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line Station. This unit features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, whirlpool tub, second floor den, in-unit laundry and a private balcony and roof deck
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203544
Property Id 203544

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have any available units?
2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have?
Some of 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S pet-friendly?
No, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S offer parking?
Yes, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S does offer parking.
Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have a pool?
Yes, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S has a pool.
Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have accessible units?
No, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
5300 S Michigan Ave
5300 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity