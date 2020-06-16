2509 N Milwaukee Ct 3S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and open penthouse unit in the heart - Property Id: 203544



Bright and open penthouse unit in the heart of Logan Square. 95 Walk Score. Leave your car in the included one-car garage and walk the three blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line Station. This unit features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, whirlpool tub, second floor den, in-unit laundry and a private balcony and roof deck

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203544

Property Id 203544



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726865)