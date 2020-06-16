All apartments in Chicago
2457 West Wilson
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:06 AM

2457 West Wilson

2457 West Wilson Avenue · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2457 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Ravenswood / Lincoln Square available March 1st. Located just 0.2 mile (5 minute walk) to the Western Brown Line or Rockwell Brown Line, easy access to Welles Park, near Aldi and Jewel-Osco, and steps to tons of great shops, bars and restaurants on Montrose, Lincoln and Western. Apartment features include: - Just renovated in 2018! - New granite kitchen - Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher - Corner unit with of natural sunlight - Large bedrooms including oversized closet / vanity area - Large living room with dining area - Laundry in building just outside unit door - Heat, water and trash included in the rent - Cats and small dogs OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 West Wilson have any available units?
2457 West Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2457 West Wilson have?
Some of 2457 West Wilson's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2457 West Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
2457 West Wilson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 West Wilson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2457 West Wilson is pet friendly.
Does 2457 West Wilson offer parking?
No, 2457 West Wilson does not offer parking.
Does 2457 West Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2457 West Wilson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 West Wilson have a pool?
No, 2457 West Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 2457 West Wilson have accessible units?
No, 2457 West Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 West Wilson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2457 West Wilson has units with dishwashers.
