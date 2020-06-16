2457 West Wilson

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Ravenswood / Lincoln Square available March 1st. Located just 0.2 mile (5 minute walk) to the Western Brown Line or Rockwell Brown Line, easy access to Welles Park, near Aldi and Jewel-Osco, and steps to tons of great shops, bars and restaurants on Montrose, Lincoln and Western. Apartment features include: - Just renovated in 2018! - New granite kitchen - Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher - Corner unit with of natural sunlight - Large bedrooms including oversized closet / vanity area - Large living room with dining area - Laundry in building just outside unit door - Heat, water and trash included in the rent - Cats and small dogs OK