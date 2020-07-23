All apartments in Chicago
2447 W Taylor St 2

2447 West Taylor Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

2447 West Taylor Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2447 W TAYLOR ST, #2 - Property Id: 312720

University Village 3 Bed 2 Bath
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with in-home washer/dryer, all 3 bedrooms are large enough for king size beds, with great closet space. Open Kitchen/Living/Dining Room plenty of cabinets and one car off street parking included in price. Plenty of open free non-zoned parking for guests. A great location near Illinois Medical District, Blue EL line, and all the services of Western Ave & Taylor Street. Presented by Fulton Grace

Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2447-w-taylor-st-chicago-il-unit-2/312720
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have any available units?
2447 W Taylor St 2 has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have?
Some of 2447 W Taylor St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 W Taylor St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2447 W Taylor St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 W Taylor St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 W Taylor St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2447 W Taylor St 2 offers parking.
Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2447 W Taylor St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have a pool?
No, 2447 W Taylor St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2447 W Taylor St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 W Taylor St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 W Taylor St 2 has units with dishwashers.
