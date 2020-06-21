2445 W Harrison St # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently rehabbed 4 bed, 2 bath apartment! - Property Id: 295050



Recently rehabbed 4 bed, 2 bath apartment in UIC Tri-Taylor! This spacious unit features hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Living room features a gorgeous fireplace and tall windows. Ceiling fans in every room, good storage space and laundry in-unit! Easy street parking. Located near the Western Blue Line, Western & Harrison busses, UIC West and East Campus, Rush University, Illinois Medical District, I-290 and more. Close to West Town, United Center and West Loop.

