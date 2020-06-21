All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2445 W Harrison St # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2445 W Harrison St # 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2445 W Harrison St # 2

2445 West Harrison Street · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2445 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently rehabbed 4 bed, 2 bath apartment! - Property Id: 295050

Recently rehabbed 4 bed, 2 bath apartment in UIC Tri-Taylor! This spacious unit features hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Living room features a gorgeous fireplace and tall windows. Ceiling fans in every room, good storage space and laundry in-unit! Easy street parking. Located near the Western Blue Line, Western & Harrison busses, UIC West and East Campus, Rush University, Illinois Medical District, I-290 and more. Close to West Town, United Center and West Loop.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295050
Property Id 295050

(RLNE5837310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have any available units?
2445 W Harrison St # 2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have?
Some of 2445 W Harrison St # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 W Harrison St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2445 W Harrison St # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 W Harrison St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 offer parking?
No, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have a pool?
No, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 W Harrison St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 W Harrison St # 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2445 W Harrison St # 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity