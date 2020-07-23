Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 102 Available 08/01/20 2445 N SOUTHPORT AVE, #102 - Property Id: 311938



Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment West DePaul! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/dishwasher, great closet space. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Closet to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2445-n-southport-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/311938

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5960507)