2445 N Southport Ave 102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2445 N Southport Ave 102

2445 North Southport Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2445 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 102 Available 08/01/20 2445 N SOUTHPORT AVE, #102 - Property Id: 311938

Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment West DePaul! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/dishwasher, great closet space. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Closet to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2445-n-southport-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/311938
Property Id 311938

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have any available units?
2445 N Southport Ave 102 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have?
Some of 2445 N Southport Ave 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 N Southport Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2445 N Southport Ave 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 N Southport Ave 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have a pool?
No, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 N Southport Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 N Southport Ave 102 has units with dishwashers.
