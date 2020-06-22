2359 West Harrison Street

Amenities

Tri-Taylor 2 Bed/2 Full Bath Condo, In-unit W/D, Central Heat/AC, Outdoor Space, Parking included!

Updated, open layout, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available July 1st! Unit features updated granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances, gas fireplace, outdoor space off the master bedroom, uncovered parking for one car included in rent. Take advantage of central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. Great location- near Rush/UIC medical district, close to the Blue Line, the expressway and public transportation. Pets ok with $250 non-refundable fee. No SD! $500 non-refundable move-in fee!! Available August 1st.



