2330 W ST PAUL AVE, #201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2330 W ST PAUL AVE, #201

2330 W Saint Paul Ave · (708) 469-9160
Location

2330 W Saint Paul Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2750 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath~ In-Unit W/D, balcony! - Property Id: 321006

Wicker Park/Bucktown 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo features open living space, granite counters, SS appliances, Recently replaced hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony, lots of natural light and in-unit laundry. Basic cable, Internet and TWO uncovered parking spaces are included in the rent! Trendy location, just blocks to Armitage/Western Blue Line and 90/94. Close to the best of everything that Wicker Park and Bucktown have to offer! New carpet! Available 8/1! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Property Id 321006

(RLNE5939555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

