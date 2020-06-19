All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

233 N. Canal St

233 N Canal St · (314) 874-6596
Location

233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2860 · Avail. Jun 29

$2,860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
Available 06/29/20 Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment By The River - Property Id: 285082

Virtual tours available!

Beautiful apartment in the Fulton River District, walking distance to The West Loop and French Market, and many restaurants and bars in River North!
Front desk security present 24/7, get some work done in the business center, sweat it out in the varied fitness center, and relax in the patio lounge.

Floor to ceiling windows letting tons of light in, walnut plank wood flooring, solid maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and spacious closets. And best of all - in-unit washer dryer!
You will love this place!

- 24-hour maintenance - Complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas - on-site dry cleaning - Online rent payment options - Coffee bar.

Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change. Unit description and finish depends on availability and move-in date.
Property Id 285082

(RLNE5798515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 N. Canal St have any available units?
233 N. Canal St has a unit available for $2,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 N. Canal St have?
Some of 233 N. Canal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 N. Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
233 N. Canal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 N. Canal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 N. Canal St is pet friendly.
Does 233 N. Canal St offer parking?
No, 233 N. Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 233 N. Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 N. Canal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 N. Canal St have a pool?
No, 233 N. Canal St does not have a pool.
Does 233 N. Canal St have accessible units?
No, 233 N. Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 N. Canal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 N. Canal St has units with dishwashers.
