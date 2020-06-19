233 N. Canal St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar gym 24hr maintenance internet access

Available 06/29/20 Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment By The River - Property Id: 285082



Virtual tours available!



Beautiful apartment in the Fulton River District, walking distance to The West Loop and French Market, and many restaurants and bars in River North!

Front desk security present 24/7, get some work done in the business center, sweat it out in the varied fitness center, and relax in the patio lounge.



Floor to ceiling windows letting tons of light in, walnut plank wood flooring, solid maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and spacious closets. And best of all - in-unit washer dryer!

You will love this place!



- 24-hour maintenance - Complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas - on-site dry cleaning - Online rent payment options - Coffee bar.



Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change. Unit description and finish depends on availability and move-in date.

