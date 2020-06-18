232 W Illinois

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking pool dog park doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog grooming area dog park doorman fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill lobby

2 Bedroom Features: Smart, well-designed living spaces Modern kitchens with cabinet-fronted appliances Floor-to-ceiling glass windows Earth-friendly LED lighting Nest Learning Thermostats in every unit Non-toxic paints, glues, and sealants Building Features: 24-hour doorman and maintenance Rooftop lounge with spectacular views, chef's kitchen, pool table, and TV area Outdoor terrace and sun deck with a pool, lounge chairs, cabanas, fire pit, and barbecues Covered dog run and dog washing stations Modern athletic facilities Lobby with fireplace, bartop workstation and conference room with AV technology Bike parking with a maintenance area. Wells at Illinois in River North



Terms: One year lease