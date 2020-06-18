All apartments in Chicago
232 W Illinois
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

232 W Illinois

232 West Illinois Street · (312) 725-4061
Location

232 West Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
dog park
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
doorman
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
2 Bedroom Features: Smart, well-designed living spaces Modern kitchens with cabinet-fronted appliances Floor-to-ceiling glass windows Earth-friendly LED lighting Nest Learning Thermostats in every unit Non-toxic paints, glues, and sealants Building Features: 24-hour doorman and maintenance Rooftop lounge with spectacular views, chef's kitchen, pool table, and TV area Outdoor terrace and sun deck with a pool, lounge chairs, cabanas, fire pit, and barbecues Covered dog run and dog washing stations Modern athletic facilities Lobby with fireplace, bartop workstation and conference room with AV technology Bike parking with a maintenance area. Wells at Illinois in River North

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 W Illinois have any available units?
232 W Illinois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 W Illinois have?
Some of 232 W Illinois's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 W Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
232 W Illinois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W Illinois pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 W Illinois is pet friendly.
Does 232 W Illinois offer parking?
Yes, 232 W Illinois does offer parking.
Does 232 W Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W Illinois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W Illinois have a pool?
Yes, 232 W Illinois has a pool.
Does 232 W Illinois have accessible units?
No, 232 W Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W Illinois have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W Illinois does not have units with dishwashers.
