2300 W Belmont Ave 1F

Newly rehabbed spacious unit in Roscoe Village



Newly rehabbed condo in Roscoe Village. Expansive living/dining open floor plan perfect for entertaining.Plentiful windows w/ natural light all day. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer. Complete privacy w/ your own entrance and no one living above or below you. Audubon School district, walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, and more. EZ street parking. Easy to show, Contact agent for showing or rental application.

