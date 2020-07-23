All apartments in Chicago
2300 W Belmont Ave 1F
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2300 W Belmont Ave 1F

2300 West Belmont Avenue · (708) 359-9491
Location

2300 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly rehabbed spacious unit in Roscoe Village - Property Id: 284957

Newly rehabbed condo in Roscoe Village. Expansive living/dining open floor plan perfect for entertaining.Plentiful windows w/ natural light all day. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer. Complete privacy w/ your own entrance and no one living above or below you. Audubon School district, walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, and more. EZ street parking. Easy to show, Contact agent for showing or rental application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2300-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il-unit-1f/284957
Property Id 284957

(RLNE5970165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have any available units?
2300 W Belmont Ave 1F has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have?
Some of 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2300 W Belmont Ave 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F is pet friendly.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1F has units with dishwashers.
