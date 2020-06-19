2295 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities
One Bedroom Apartment in South Loop
The Shelby features spacious layouts and scenic views of Downtown Chicago. One bedroom unit features private balcony, hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms), in-unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, and more! Amenities include full enclosed garage parking, club room & lounge, complimentary WiFi throughout common areas, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and more! Less than 2 miles from Adler Planetarium, The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum & Soldier Field. Walking distance to Cermak -McCormick Place Green Line.
Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.