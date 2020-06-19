2295 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access

One Bedroom Apartment in South Loop

The Shelby features spacious layouts and scenic views of Downtown Chicago. One bedroom unit features private balcony, hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms), in-unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, and more! Amenities include full enclosed garage parking, club room & lounge, complimentary WiFi throughout common areas, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and more! Less than 2 miles from Adler Planetarium, The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum & Soldier Field. Walking distance to Cermak -McCormick Place Green Line.



