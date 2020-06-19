All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

2295 South Michigan Avenue

2295 South Michigan Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1708646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2295 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
One Bedroom Apartment in South Loop
The Shelby features spacious layouts and scenic views of Downtown Chicago. One bedroom unit features private balcony, hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms), in-unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, and more! Amenities include full enclosed garage parking, club room & lounge, complimentary WiFi throughout common areas, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and more! Less than 2 miles from Adler Planetarium, The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum & Soldier Field. Walking distance to Cermak -McCormick Place Green Line.

Amenities:
Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
2295 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 2295 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2295 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2295 South Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2295 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2295 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2295 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2295 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2295 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
