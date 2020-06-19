All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

225 W Division St

225 West Division Street · (224) 358-5626
Location

225 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1990 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
24hr concierge
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
Available 07/22/20 AMAZING Convertible in Old Town w/ hardwood floors - Property Id: 268948

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

AMAZING convertible w/ laundry in unit, hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows!
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge and much more.

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268948
Property Id 268948

(RLNE5733851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W Division St have any available units?
225 W Division St has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 W Division St have?
Some of 225 W Division St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W Division St currently offering any rent specials?
225 W Division St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W Division St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 W Division St is pet friendly.
Does 225 W Division St offer parking?
No, 225 W Division St does not offer parking.
Does 225 W Division St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 W Division St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W Division St have a pool?
No, 225 W Division St does not have a pool.
Does 225 W Division St have accessible units?
No, 225 W Division St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W Division St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W Division St does not have units with dishwashers.
