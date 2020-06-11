2246 W NORTH.

Amenities

Large Bucktown three bedroom that features hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit.

This apartment also features an updated kitchen with newer appliances included a dishwasher. A large common room with a working fireplace. Bedrooms are a decent sized one is smaller then the other 2. Bathroom features a whirlpool tub and the washer/dryer is located in the bathroom. Deck off the largest bedroom. Central heat and air which are not included. Good Bucktown location close to the Damon Blue Line stop. Walk to tons of shops and nightlife. Parking is available.

Wicker Park and Bucktown

This hip West Side hub is packed to the brim with low rise walk-ups, three-flats, boutique and vintage stores, unparalleled record and book shops, top rated restaurants and some of the city's best nightlife.

Perfect for those who...

Want to be immersed in creative culture, access to the newest (or oldest) clothes, books, records, coffee, food trends and cocktails, and want an easy commute downtown via public transit. Great for those who want an edgier feel than Lincoln Park, a more upscale feel than Logan Square, and a more residential than West Town.

What it is like to live in Wicker Park and Bucktown:

Trending restaurants, hip bars and clubs abound, from the greasy, late night pool hall Flat Iron to trend setting craft cocktail haven Violet Hour. Summer is greeted warmly at open-air patios and beer gardens like neighborhood favorite taco/whiskey joint Big Star. Vintage, boutique and brand name shopping is plentiful along Milwaukee Avenue, where noteworthy Reckless Records and Myopic Books also reside. Despite a boisterous nightlife scene, the neighborhoods tree-lined side streets are surprisingly peaceful, calm and residential.

Attractions , Landmarks and Things to Do

The Flat Iron Arts Building, a cornerstone of the neighborhood's rebirth in the 90's, is home to a number of art studios and workshops that are open to the public. The Double Door and Subterranean music venues continue to host the best local and touring indie rock bands around, as they have for decades. The Polish Museum of America resides in Wicker Park, a reminder of neighborhood's humble immigrant roots.

Transportation

Commuting downtown is pretty simple, as Wicker Park is serviced by the CTA Blue Line train, with stations at Damen and Division. Additionally, I-90/94 cuts through the neighborhood, making getting around by car much easier.

Close by to

Logan Square's tiny music venues, dive bars and trendy hangouts lie to the North. More upscale, brand name and designer shopping in Old Town lies to the East, across the river.West Town and the foodie paradise Randolph Corridor lie to the South and East.Rising Humboldt Park sits to the West of Wicker Park.