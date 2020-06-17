224 N Michigan Ave 1503

Amenities
Unit 1503 Available 04/22/20 Modern 1 bedroom in a great location in the loop! - Property Id: 236452
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Downtown. Over 700 sqft of modern design and other in-unit amenities that include:
-Stainless steel appliances, gloss cabinetry, and quartz countertops
-Floor-to-ceiling windows
-Big closets
-Fiber internet and keyless entry system
-Washer/Dryer in-unit
Building amenities include:
-24-hr door staff
-Outdoor pool
-Grill stations and fire pits.
-Gym
-Lounge
-Game room
-Pet grooming station and outdoor dog run
