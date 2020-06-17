All apartments in Chicago
224 N Michigan Ave 1503
224 N Michigan Ave 1503

1503 South Michigan Avenue · (224) 532-7876
Location

1503 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$2,073

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
Unit 1503 Available 04/22/20 Modern 1 bedroom in a great location in the loop! - Property Id: 236452

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Downtown. Over 700 sqft of modern design and other in-unit amenities that include:
-Stainless steel appliances, gloss cabinetry, and quartz countertops
-Floor-to-ceiling windows
-Big closets
-Fiber internet and keyless entry system
-Washer/Dryer in-unit

Building amenities include:
-24-hr door staff
-Outdoor pool
-Grill stations and fire pits.
-Gym
-Lounge
-Game room
-Pet grooming station and outdoor dog run

Call, text or email me to schedule a tour! 224-532-7876
Anthony Barbosa - Leasing consultant
Downtown Apartment Company

My apartment locating services are 100% FREE for you! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change. Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise stated. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236452
Property Id 236452

(RLNE5614033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have any available units?
224 N Michigan Ave 1503 has a unit available for $2,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have?
Some of 224 N Michigan Ave 1503's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 currently offering any rent specials?
224 N Michigan Ave 1503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 pet-friendly?
No, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 offer parking?
No, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 does not offer parking.
Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have a pool?
Yes, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 has a pool.
Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have accessible units?
No, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 N Michigan Ave 1503 has units with dishwashers.
