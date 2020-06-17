224 N Michigan Ave 1503

Amenities

Unit 1503 Available 04/22/20 Modern 1 bedroom in a great location in the loop! - Property Id: 236452



Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Downtown. Over 700 sqft of modern design and other in-unit amenities that include:

-Stainless steel appliances, gloss cabinetry, and quartz countertops

-Floor-to-ceiling windows

-Big closets

-Fiber internet and keyless entry system

-Washer/Dryer in-unit



Building amenities include:

-24-hr door staff

-Outdoor pool

-Grill stations and fire pits.

-Gym

-Lounge

-Game room

-Pet grooming station and outdoor dog run



Anthony Barbosa - Leasing consultant

Downtown Apartment Company



