Chicago, IL
2239 N Bissell St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2239 N Bissell St

2239 North Bissell Street · (773) 934-8163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2239 North Bissell Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park - Property Id: 221063

Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park. Located in a beautiful courtyard building with large living space, separate kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Quiet tree lined street and walking distance to public transportation. Cats are welcome. No security deposit.
Awesome Lincoln Park location, in the heart of everything Lincoln Park has to offer: lakefront, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, and much, much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2239-n-bissell-st-chicago-il/221063
Property Id 221063

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 N Bissell St have any available units?
2239 N Bissell St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 N Bissell St have?
Some of 2239 N Bissell St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 N Bissell St currently offering any rent specials?
2239 N Bissell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 N Bissell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2239 N Bissell St is pet friendly.
Does 2239 N Bissell St offer parking?
No, 2239 N Bissell St does not offer parking.
Does 2239 N Bissell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 N Bissell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 N Bissell St have a pool?
No, 2239 N Bissell St does not have a pool.
Does 2239 N Bissell St have accessible units?
No, 2239 N Bissell St does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 N Bissell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 N Bissell St does not have units with dishwashers.
