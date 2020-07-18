Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard dogs allowed

Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park - Property Id: 221063



Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park. Located in a beautiful courtyard building with large living space, separate kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Quiet tree lined street and walking distance to public transportation. Cats are welcome. No security deposit.

Awesome Lincoln Park location, in the heart of everything Lincoln Park has to offer: lakefront, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, and much, much more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2239-n-bissell-st-chicago-il/221063

Property Id 221063



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5941009)