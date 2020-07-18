Amenities
Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park - Property Id: 221063
Large 2 room studio in West Lincoln Park. Located in a beautiful courtyard building with large living space, separate kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Quiet tree lined street and walking distance to public transportation. Cats are welcome. No security deposit.
Awesome Lincoln Park location, in the heart of everything Lincoln Park has to offer: lakefront, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, and much, much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2239-n-bissell-st-chicago-il/221063
No Dogs Allowed
