Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

2237 North Sayre Avenue

2237 North Sayre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2237 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707
Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Large 2 bedroom unit on 1st floor, freshly remodeled, hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Kitchen pantry and enclosed porch make for plenty of storage. Heat and water included. Metra Montclare station just steps away! Sayre/Rutherford park 1 block east! Close to shops, restaurants, Stores etc. Suburban feel in the city! Now taking applications, criminal background and credit check per adult $75 through CISI. 1st month and security deposit required by certified funds at time of lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have any available units?
2237 North Sayre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have?
Some of 2237 North Sayre Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 North Sayre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2237 North Sayre Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 North Sayre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue offer parking?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have a pool?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 North Sayre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 North Sayre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
