2233 W Wilson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2bedroom/1bath - modern unit w/ WD - avail 9/1 Available 09/01/20 GREAT LINCOLN SQUARE LOCATION

-- Corner of Wilson and Lincoln! next to the Starbucks



*** 2BED/1BA unit available September 1st



with in unit w/d, modern unit, central air

VIDEO WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE: https://www.vpix.net/index.php?tour=755534



Pet: Cat Ok, no dogs

In unit washer/Dryer

No Sec deposits



- Modern apartments in Lincoln Square!

- Great Location right off Lincoln Ave in the heart of it all

- a ton of light, a ton of space!

- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work

- Modern kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances incl dishwasher

- In Unit Washer/Dryer!

- large queen sized bedrooms w/ ample closet space

- large living room open to kitchen

- hardwood floors

- central air AC/gas heat

- water included at building



Great location right off Lincoln - very close walk to Western Brownline

Street parking without permit in the area



NO SECURITY DEPOSITS

We screen on credit & you don't pay any security deposit!

FREE APPLICATION

Admin fee per person

cats ok w/ pet fee

Building management / bundled services fee $30/month



Ask about Wilson & Lincoln building



