Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2233 W Wilson Ave

2233 West Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2233 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bedroom/1bath - modern unit w/ WD - avail 9/1 Available 09/01/20 GREAT LINCOLN SQUARE LOCATION
-- Corner of Wilson and Lincoln! next to the Starbucks

*** 2BED/1BA unit available September 1st

with in unit w/d, modern unit, central air
VIDEO WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE: https://www.vpix.net/index.php?tour=755534

Pet: Cat Ok, no dogs
In unit washer/Dryer
No Sec deposits

- Modern apartments in Lincoln Square!
- Great Location right off Lincoln Ave in the heart of it all
- a ton of light, a ton of space!
- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work
- Modern kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances incl dishwasher
- In Unit Washer/Dryer!
- large queen sized bedrooms w/ ample closet space
- large living room open to kitchen
- hardwood floors
- central air AC/gas heat
- water included at building

Great location right off Lincoln - very close walk to Western Brownline
Street parking without permit in the area

NO SECURITY DEPOSITS
We screen on credit & you don't pay any security deposit!
FREE APPLICATION
Admin fee per person
cats ok w/ pet fee
Building management / bundled services fee $30/month

Ask about Wilson & Lincoln building

Call Laura at ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing:
847-361-2911
Laura@icmproperties.com

Laura Toth
847-361-2911 - direct cell
ICM Properties, Inc.
View my other listings here: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919
and http://lauraticmproperties.rentlinx.com/listings

(RLNE2328107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 W Wilson Ave have any available units?
2233 W Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 W Wilson Ave have?
Some of 2233 W Wilson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 W Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2233 W Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 W Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 W Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2233 W Wilson Ave offer parking?
No, 2233 W Wilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2233 W Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 W Wilson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 W Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 2233 W Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2233 W Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2233 W Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 W Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 W Wilson Ave has units with dishwashers.
