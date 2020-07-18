2233 W Wilson Ave

Amenities
2bedroom/1bath - modern unit w/ WD - avail 9/1 Available 09/01/20 GREAT LINCOLN SQUARE LOCATION
-- Corner of Wilson and Lincoln! next to the Starbucks
*** 2BED/1BA unit available September 1st
with in unit w/d, modern unit, central air
VIDEO WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE: https://www.vpix.net/index.php?tour=755534
Pet: Cat Ok, no dogs
In unit washer/Dryer
No Sec deposits
- Modern apartments in Lincoln Square!
- Great Location right off Lincoln Ave in the heart of it all
- a ton of light, a ton of space!
- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work
- Modern kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances incl dishwasher
- In Unit Washer/Dryer!
- large queen sized bedrooms w/ ample closet space
- large living room open to kitchen
- hardwood floors
- central air AC/gas heat
- water included at building
Great location right off Lincoln - very close walk to Western Brownline
Street parking without permit in the area
NO SECURITY DEPOSITS
We screen on credit & you don't pay any security deposit!
FREE APPLICATION
Admin fee per person
cats ok w/ pet fee
Building management / bundled services fee $30/month
Ask about Wilson & Lincoln building
