Amenities

Make this brand new condo in Chicago's booming Pilsen neighborhood your new home! The Condo: -Available July 1 -3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom newly-renovated Pilsen condo -In-unit laundry -Hardwood floors -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher -Quartz countertops -Reclaimed wood accents -Back deck & courtyard -Garage parking included -Additional storage under garage included -Pets allowed! -Less than a block away from many great restaurants -9 minute walk from Pete's Fresh Market, Aldi, & Cermak Market - one stop shop! -7 minute walk to 2 CTA pink line stops! (Western Station & Damen) - Easy commute to the city or to the medical district! -21 bus stop steps from the front door -49 bus stop 4 minute walk away -5 minute walk to Barrett Park -Easy access to Stevenson Expressway