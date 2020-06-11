2228 Sawyer

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Drop dead gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom gut rehab in the heart of Logan's Square. Featuring new kitchen with contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood flooring throughout, central heat and air conditioning, queen size bedroom, lots of closet space, large combo living and dining room, stone bathroom with walk in shower, tall ceilings, in unit laundry in addition a nice spacious rear deck and parking is available, too! ! Close to restaurants, shopping, night life and public transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease