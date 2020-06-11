All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

2228 Sawyer

2228 N Sawyer Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2228 N Sawyer Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Drop dead gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom gut rehab in the heart of Logan's Square. Featuring new kitchen with contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood flooring throughout, central heat and air conditioning, queen size bedroom, lots of closet space, large combo living and dining room, stone bathroom with walk in shower, tall ceilings, in unit laundry in addition a nice spacious rear deck and parking is available, too! ! Close to restaurants, shopping, night life and public transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Sawyer have any available units?
2228 Sawyer has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Sawyer have?
Some of 2228 Sawyer's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Sawyer currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Sawyer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Sawyer pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Sawyer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2228 Sawyer offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Sawyer does offer parking.
Does 2228 Sawyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Sawyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Sawyer have a pool?
No, 2228 Sawyer does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Sawyer have accessible units?
No, 2228 Sawyer does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Sawyer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Sawyer has units with dishwashers.
