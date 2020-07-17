All apartments in Chicago
2226 Warren
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

2226 Warren

2226 W Warren Blvd · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2226 W Warren Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. No Emails, Please. Available 7/15 2226 W. Warren 2nd Fl - United Center / West Loop/ Med District / 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms / Available 7/5 / $2200/Month / $2200 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Parking available for $75/month / Pet friendly (Dogs under 30 lbs) w/ $300 pet fee / Laundry In-Unit! / Minimum 1-Year Lease Newer rehabbed 2nd Fl - 3 bed/2 Bath, open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, 8' Interior doors, Hardwood Floors. Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, dual Vanity deck and yard. Pets Ok (dogs under 30lbs) with $300 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Madison bus, Damen bus, Ashland Green Line, Union Park, United Center, Med District. Minutes to 290 and 90 expressway and downtown. Nearby favorites: Pete's Fresh Market, Subway, Sinha, Eden Chicago, Goose Island Tap Room, On Tour Brewing, Upton's Breakroom, The Ogden, All Rise Lounge Available July 15th or a few days earlier!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Warren have any available units?
2226 Warren has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Warren have?
Some of 2226 Warren's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Warren currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Warren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Warren pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Warren is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Warren offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Warren offers parking.
Does 2226 Warren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Warren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Warren have a pool?
No, 2226 Warren does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Warren have accessible units?
No, 2226 Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Warren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Warren has units with dishwashers.
