2226 Warren

Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. No Emails, Please. Available 7/15 2226 W. Warren 2nd Fl - United Center / West Loop/ Med District / 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms / Available 7/5 / $2200/Month / $2200 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Parking available for $75/month / Pet friendly (Dogs under 30 lbs) w/ $300 pet fee / Laundry In-Unit! / Minimum 1-Year Lease Newer rehabbed 2nd Fl - 3 bed/2 Bath, open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, 8' Interior doors, Hardwood Floors. Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, dual Vanity deck and yard. Pets Ok (dogs under 30lbs) with $300 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Madison bus, Damen bus, Ashland Green Line, Union Park, United Center, Med District. Minutes to 290 and 90 expressway and downtown. Nearby favorites: Pete's Fresh Market, Subway, Sinha, Eden Chicago, Goose Island Tap Room, On Tour Brewing, Upton's Breakroom, The Ogden, All Rise Lounge Available July 15th or a few days earlier!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing



Terms: One year lease